GoBlackKnights - FREE GBK Video: Army West Point remains Fullback U in 2020

Back in 2018, GoBlackKnights.com highlighted an article, (Army West Point - Fullback U? - Click Here) ... which is part of the Army West Point football culture.
It was that year, that the Black Knights finished the season ranked No. 18 in the nation and a major factor of their offensive success was their quartet of fullbacks, lead by Darnell Woolfolk, along with Connor Slomka, Andy Davidson, and Calen Holt.
Honestly, it doesn’t get better than that. However, there is a current quartet of talented fullbacks wearing the Black & Gold this season, who are beginning to put their imprint on opposing defenses.
Comparisons with the previous groups might be a little difficult considering the differences in schedules and numbers of games played, etc..
But if we were to take a stab at it, we say that Jakobi Buchanan is most like Woolfolk... straight-ahead power runner who can be counted on in short-yardage situations. Adkins is probably more like Davidson, a little bit more of a finesse runner who can find a hole and exploit it. Anthony Adkins has the potential to be a thousand-yard rusher, but not likely in the four fullback system. Cade Barnard appears to be a utility player, who does double duty on special teams. I think McCoy comes closest to Holt as an all-around performer. Sandon McCoy could probably run some plays out of the slotback position if they needed him there, but current slotback Artice Hobbs has that role nailed down pretty well already.
This year’s contingent of fullbacks includes 1 senior, 1 junior, and 2 sophomores. Collectively they have carried the ball 155 of Army’s 350 rushing attempts and accounted for 782 of Army’s 1,860 rushing yards and 13 of Army’s 25 touchdowns.
The Quartet
• Senior Co-Captain Sandon McCoy is the veteran of the group, recruited out of Kannapolis, NC with a stopover at USMAPS. McCoy leads the fullbacks in total snaps with 144 this season. He has carried the ball 47 times for 167 yards and leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 5. His overall PFF rating is 76.0 with a 69.0 rating as a runner and a 76.8 rating as a run blocker.
• Junior Cade Barnard reported in direct from Seminole, TX and he did not get playing time as a plebe. He has appeared in all 6 games with 109 snaps this season and he has carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards with no TDs. PFF gives him an overall rating of 56.7 with a 55.7 running the ball and 64.1 as a run blocker.
• Sophomore Jakobi Buchanan came in from St Charles, MO via USMAPS. He has played all 6 games with 81 snaps and has 51 carries for 251 yards and 4 touchdowns. PFF rates him 85.7 overall with a 79.0 running the ball and 80.0 as a run blocker.
• Sophomore Anthony Adkins is the other direct report, hailing from Hodgenville, Kentucky, and is a former Rivals 3-star prospect. He has played 80 snaps with 41 carries for a group best of 270 yards this season. He got a big boost from his 66-yard touchdown run in the UTSA game, one of 4 touchdowns this year. PFF gives him an overall rating of 82.1 with a rating of 80.6 running the ball and 57.0 blocking.
Let's Hear What McCoy, Barnard, and Buchanan Have To Say
