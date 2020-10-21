GoBlackKnights - FREE GBK Video: Army West Point remains Fullback U in 2020

Back in 2018, GoBlackKnights.com highlighted an article, (Army West Point - Fullback U? - Click Here) ... which is part of the Army West Point football culture.

It was that year, that the Black Knights finished the season ranked No. 18 in the nation and a major factor of their offensive success was their quartet of fullbacks, lead by Darnell Woolfolk, along with Connor Slomka, Andy Davidson, and Calen Holt.

Honestly, it doesn’t get better than that. However, there is a current quartet of talented fullbacks wearing the Black & Gold this season, who are beginning to put their imprint on opposing defenses.

Comparisons with the previous groups might be a little difficult considering the differences in schedules and numbers of games played, etc..

But if we were to take a stab at it, we say that Jakobi Buchanan is most like Woolfolk... straight-ahead power runner who can be counted on in short-yardage situations. Adkins is probably more like Davidson, a little bit more of a finesse runner who can find a hole and exploit it. Anthony Adkins has the potential to be a thousand-yard rusher, but not likely in the four fullback system. Cade Barnard appears to be a utility player, who does double duty on special teams. I think McCoy comes closest to Holt as an all-around performer. Sandon McCoy could probably run some plays out of the slotback position if they needed him there, but current slotback Artice Hobbs has that role nailed down pretty well already.

This year’s contingent of fullbacks includes 1 senior, 1 junior, and 2 sophomores. Collectively they have carried the ball 155 of Army’s 350 rushing attempts and accounted for 782 of Army’s 1,860 rushing yards and 13 of Army’s 25 touchdowns.