GoBlackKnights - FREE - GBK Video: One-on-One with Army MLB, Jon Rhattigan

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, the coaching staff, and the team are just two days away from their showdown at Michie Stadium with the visiting Navy Midshipmen.

GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to connect with senior middle linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who was recently tabbed as a Semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award … which has been presented annually to the nation's top defensive player.

Let’s hear what the active/hard-hitting linebacker had to say regarding Saturday’s classic rivalry game.