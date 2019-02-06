When it comes to fullback Sitiveni Kaufusi and his recruiting by the Black Knights... this was probably the most anticipated National Signing Day decisions that we have been associated with since back in 2015 when Rivals 3-star DE prospect Kenneth Brinson who had over 20 offers, selected Army over Stanford.

There are several reasons why the Army coaching staff, our crew here at GBK and of course the Army football fanbase were anxiously awaiting what the next move would be for the 6-foot-3, 240 pounder as NSD was upon us.

However, according to what Kaufusi told GoBlackKnights.com this afternoon, the Black Knights’ coaching staff, who were out to visit him this past week, lead by Head Coach Jeff Monken ... their anxiety was probably a little more contained

I actually told them before they left last Wednesday,” Kaufusi said, when make reference to the home visit from Monken, fullback coach Mike Viti and Coach Sean Saturnio, who has been handling his recruiting. I acknowledged the commitment when I called Coach Monken again this morning after my signing.”

I texted them then, but I called them this morning,” added the fullback, who had his signing ceremony this morning.

“I signed with the Hawaii recruits at the Honolulu Signing Event in Elks Club this morning.”

“I’m coming HOME!!,” shouted Kaufusi, who had this to offer when asked what the determining factors leading him to make Army West Point his college home.