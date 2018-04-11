GoBlackKnights.com

Former Army QB, Trent Steelman

Quarterback Trent Steelman played his high school football at Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was named an honorable mention all state as a senior but went unnoticed by Rivals and received no scholarship offers other than an invitation to attend USMAPS. where he played quarterback in 2008. The Rivals recruiting database lists a commitment date of July 2009, when Steelman entered West Point on R-Day. When Army head coach Rich Ellerson chose Steelman to be his starting quarterback for the opening game of the 2009 season, it caught a lot of Army fans by surprise. Steelman became the first plebe to start the opening game for Army since 1944 and just the 17th plebe to start any game at quarterback. He started all but 3 games in his 4 years at West Point, and in the process set academy records in career rushing yards and touchdowns. The 2009 season was Rich Ellerson’s first at Army West Point, and he was attempting to revamp a makeshift triple option offense that Stan Brock had reluctantly installed in 2008. The major producer from the 2008 season, Colin Mooney (former Tennessee Titans’ FB), was gone, and the offense under Steelman produced only 15.3 points per game in his first year at the helm, but still managed to win 5 games, in large part due to a good defense. Steelman carried the ball 202 times and gained 706 yards for an average of 3.5 yards per attempt, and he led the team in rushing touchdowns with 5. He was fortunate to have Ali Villanueva (current Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro OT) as a very large target at WR, and Villanueva caught all 5 touchdown passed that Steelman threw that season. Jared Hassin filled the quality gap at B-back in 2010 and led the team in rushing with 1013 yards, but Steelman was second in rushing with 721 yards in 197 carries, and he led the team with 11 rushing touchdowns. Steelman passed for 995 yards and 7 touchdowns as well as the Black Knights increased their scoring to an average of 26.3 points per game. With the improved offense and another season of solid defense, Army earned its first bowl invitation since 1996 and finished the season with a 7-6 record.

Steelman made his 32d straight start against Vanderbilt in a game played just 68 miles from his home town on October 22, 2011. He injured a leg in the third quarter of that game and missed the next three games of season, the only 3 games Steelman didn’t start in his career at West Point. Despite missing 3+ games, Steelman finished the season 2nd in rushing with 645 yards and led the team in rushing touchdowns with 12. He also contributed 324 yards and 3 touchdowns passing. Steelman’s final season was his best, as he carried the ball 241 times for 1248 yards, the 5th highest rushing total for a single season, and led the team in rushing touchdowns with 17 the highest number of rushing touchdowns in a single season. He added 667 yards passing and 3 additional touchdowns. HIs four year total of 3,332 yards ranks 3rd on all-time career rushing yardage list, and his 45 career rushing touchdowns ranks 1st on the all-time list. So, let’s jump right into our Q&A with Steelman to catch-up with the former outstanding Black Knights’ quarterback.

GBK: Can you bring the fans up to date relative what you have been doing since your graduation when it comes to your military commitment? Steelman: Yes, so I was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA for 2 years in the 1-3 ATK (1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division) as a maintenance platoon leader. I am now in Individual Ready Reserves I’m currently at Jacksonville University division 1AA program as the Special Teams Coordinator and Wide Receivers coach and just switched over to the QBs coach. We are going on our 3rd year here under HC Ian Shields (Former Army OC/QB coach). Our first year we went 6-5 and 2nd year we went 7-4.

GBK: I believe that you are married ... can you elaborate on that? Steelman: Yes I am. I have a 10 month old boy (Brady) and expecting another one in October.

GBK: Congratulations. Shifting gears again, how much do you follow Army football and what has been your impression of what the program has now begun to accomplish? Steelman: Thanks! Follow it closely every year. It’s the Alma! What they have been able to accomplish has been nothing short of remarkable. They have those kids playing hard and believing. Minus the X’sand O’s, Coach has found a system that works and allows them to balance all aspects of the Academy effectively and efficiently. Hats off to Coach Monken and the entire staff.

GBK: Final question. How would you assess QB Ahmad Bradshaw’s season last year and how do you think you would fared the 2017 Army offense that lead the nation in rushing. What are your thoughts?

Steelman: He’s a winner and winners win. He had all the intangibles it takes to be a great triple option QB, toughness, grit, fearless, and smart. He played within the system, operated, and took what the defense was giving him. And that’s what you have to do as a triple option QB. They had all the necessary pieces to be a great team, including a stingy defense and disciplined special Teams unit. That is the recipe for a great team and a special year

GBK: We said final question, but that is not the case. We hate to close out this time with you on such a “sad” note, but you played under current Army running backs’ coach Tucker Waugh. And it was just announced that he is battling against Parkinson disease. Can you explain what you felt upon hearing the news?



Steelman: Hoping you would ask. Yes coach Waugh defines what it means to selflessly serve. He epitomizes everything the Academy and Army football stands for. He was and still is a close mentor of mine. I still talk to him regularly to get coaching and life advice. My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to him and his family. He will win. There is no doubt in my mind. He’s a warrior.