GoBlackKnights - FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (10/20)

The Army Black Knights are coming off of a solid performance this past Saturday in their 28-16 win over UTSA on the road to push their record to 5-1.

The team returns back to the confines of Michie Stadium to take on Mercer at 12pm EST.

Let’s join in on Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Pre-Game Press as he discusses last week’s win versus UTSA, along with this Saturday’s upcoming match-up.