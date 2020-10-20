 GoBlackKnights - FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (10/20)
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 19:23:05 -0500') }} football

FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (10/20)

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army West Point Athletic Communications
Special to GoBlackKnights.com
The Army Black Knights are coming off of a solid performance this past Saturday in their 28-16 win over UTSA on the road to push their record to 5-1.

The team returns back to the confines of Michie Stadium to take on Mercer at 12pm EST.

Let’s join in on Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Pre-Game Press as he discusses last week’s win versus UTSA, along with this Saturday’s upcoming match-up.

