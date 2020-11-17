 GoBlackKnights - FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Press Conference (11/17)
FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Press Conference (11/17)

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
The Army Black Knights are coming off two non-playing weekends, followed by being taken down (38-12) by an impressive Tulane Green Wave team in New Orleans last Saturday.

Head Coach Jeff Monken held his weekly pre-game press conference to discuss Saturday’s upcoming contest against visiting Tulane.

Let’s check in with today’s presser

