GoBlackKnights - FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Press Conference (12/22)

The Army Black Knights are coming off back-to-back wins over both Navy and Air Force, which prevailed them to capture the CiC Trophy.

Yes, each of the aforementioned contest were both emotionally and physically taxing, but Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his team will have the luxury of time on their side.

Just yesterday, it was officially announced that Army will be heading to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at this year’s Liberty Bowl on December 31st.

It was days prior that the Army program received word that they initial plans to play in the Armed Forces Bowl was canceled, and needless to say, that took the winds out of the sails for the 9-2 Black Knights.

However, West Point leadership did what one would come to expect of such quality personnel … they made it happen and now the Black Knights have one more contest to get ready for.

The Army head coach held his weekly pre-game press conference to discuss the upcoming bowl game and more.

Let’s check in with today’s presser