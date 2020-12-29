GoBlackKnights - FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Press Conference (12/29)

The Army Black Knights are coming off back-to-back wins over both Navy and Air Force, which prevailed them to capture the CiC Trophy.

And yes, in just two days, the team faces one of their toughest this season and that would be the Mountaineers of West Virginia out of the Big 12 Conference. The two teams meet up on December 31st in Memphis, Tennessee for the Liberty Bowl.

Head Coach Jeff Monken held his weekly pre-game press conference to discuss the upcoming bowl game, but also he feels about this 2020 Army football team and the maturation of the culture of the Black Knights program after year seven of his tenure as the head coach.

Let’s check in with today’s presser



