GoBlackKnights - FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (9/22)

FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (9/22)
Coming off of a postponed weekend, where the Black Knights were initially scheduled to play No. 11 BYU ... the Army team now travels to the Queen City to take on No. 14 Bearcats of Cincinnati.
For both teams, it will be their first meeting of a Top 25 ranked opponent this season.
Let’s join in on Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Pre-Game Press Conference
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**