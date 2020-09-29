GoBlackKnights - FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (9/29)

FREE Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (9/29)
The Army Black Knights are coming off of a 24-10 road loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.
With Saturday’s loss hopefully in the rearview mirror, Head Coach Jeff Monken and his squad have to prepare for visiting Abilene Christian.
Let’s join in on Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Weekly Pre-Game Press Conference
• Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**