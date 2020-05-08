Connor Slomka was a 210 pound running back out of Wexford, PA with a Rivals rating of 5.3 when he was recruited by Bob Bodine and Tucker Waugh in 2015. He entered West Point in 2016 after spending a year at USMAPS. Army West Point was the only school that offered him a scholarship. If roster weights are to be believed, Slomka gained 13 pounds at USMAPS and was up to 223 pounds in his plebe season.

Despite playing behind Darnell Woolfolk, Andy Davidson, and Cole Macek, Slomka got into the game against Lafayette and had 2 rushing attempts for 10 yards as a plebe.

He played in all 13 games in 2017, and despite playing behind Woolfolk, Davidson, and but he had 49 carries for 216 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In 2018, Slomka finished 4th on the team in rushing with 74 carries for 324 yards and 5 touchdowns

With the graduation of Woolfolk and Davidson, Slomka moved up to share the top spot in the depth chart at fullback with Sandon McCoy. Slomka finished the 2019 season with 149 carries for 658 yards, second only to Kelvin Hopkins in rushing, and his 8 touchdowns ranked second on the team behind McCoy.