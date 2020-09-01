GoBlackKnights - Free Video: Jeff Monken Pre-Game (Army-MTS) Press Conference

Free Video: Jeff Monken Pre-Game (Army-MTS) Press Conference
West Point (NY): The Army Black Knights kick-off their season at historic Michie Stadium on the grounds of the United States Military Academy at West Point.
This weekend, the Black Knights host the Middle Tennesee State.
COUNTDOWN TO THE SEASON RELATED GBK ARTICLES:
- Countdown To Kick-off: Army Black Knights Preliminary Depth Chart
- Opponent Preview: Middle Tennessee State
- Countdown To Season Opener: GBK Video One-on-One with SB, Tyrell Robinson
- GBK Video: Post Practice Interview with LB Arik Smith
- GBK Video: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken after Saturday's practice
This afternoon, the Army head coach Jeff Monken spoke to and met with the press as the Black Knights prepare for their season opener at Michie Stadium.
Video Courtesy of Army Athletics
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**