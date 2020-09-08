GoBlackKnights - Free Video: Jeff Monken Pre-Game (Army-ULM) Press Conference

Free Video: Jeff Monken Pre-Game (Army-ULM) Press Conference
West Point (NY): The Army Black Knights head to week two of their 2020 season, as the team that calls West Point home will host the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
This afternoon, the Army head coach Jeff Monken spoke to and met with the press about Black Knights’ upcoming game against the Warhawks, as well as reflecting on last weekend’s contest.
