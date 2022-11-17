Albany, N.Y. – The Army Men's Basketball team (2-1) went on road for the first time of the season and defeated the Siena Saints (2-1), 96-94 in overtime. The game was highlighted by sensational performances by the freshmen duo of Ethan Roberts (22 points) and Coleton Benson (21 points), combining to score 43 of Army's 96 points on the evening.

The freshmen duo each made their first starts of the season for the Black Knights, a move that paid huge dividends for Head Coach Jimmy Allen. Roberts scored a team high 12 first half points to pace the Army offensive attack to a 41-39 halftime lead. Army shot 17-26 (65.4%) from the field in the first.

Benson provided a huge spark in the second half drilling four three-pointers, each of which provided a certain level of clutchness. His second of his second half three's, put Army ahead, 62-59 with under 11 minutes to play in the second half. Senior Chris Mann then drilled a crucial three-pointer when Army trailed by six to narrow the deficit to 68-65 with just under seven minutes, forcing a Siena timeout. Out of timeout Siena's Jayce Johnson knocked down a three-pointer to push the lead back to six.

Trailing by seven, the Black Knights got hot and went on a 10-0 scoring run. Benson got the party started, knocking down a three-pointer to make it a 72-68 game. Following a defensive stop, it was Benson striking from deep again to put Army within one, 72-71. Mann then converted on a layup to give Army a 73-72 lead.

The Saints answered Army's scoring run with a run of its own, scoring six straight to take a 80-75 lead with under two minutes to go in the game. Down by five with under a minute left in the ballgame, Army continued to fight. Roberts drilled a three to make it a one possession ball game. Following a huge defensive stop, choosing not to foul Siena, Army secured the defensive rebound with 10 seconds left and no timeouts, where Army pushed the ball up the court and were able to beat the buzzer on a layup by Benson just before the final horn to tie the game at 82 apiece and force overtime.

In overtime, Army scored the first basket on a layup from Jalen Rucker following a blocked shot from Charlie Peterson. Soon after, Rucker was fouled on a three-point attempt and knocked down three free throws to extend Army's lead, 87-82 which totaled a 12-0 run over the last three minutes of play going back to the end of regulation. Throughout the rest of OT, Army had to win it from the charity stripe, as Siena fouled Army shooters multiple times to stop the clock. Army shot 8-13 from the line in overtime alone.

Freshman Ethan Roberts was the games high point man, scoring 22 points. Coleton Benson shot 5-7 (71.4%) from three-point range, scoring 21 points.



