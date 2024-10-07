Friday Night Lights: How did some of the future Black Knights make out?

Offer: Free Trial until Thanksgiving (11/28/24)
We are back at it again and as many members of Army’s 2025 recruiting class had their own games this past Friday (10/4) and Saturday (10/5).
GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to connect with several randomly selected commits, to get the update on their games, which include their stats and results of their contests.
“We played the No.17 nationally ranked team in Lakeland High School and lost 28-0. I played D-End and had 2 TFLs for a loss of 12 yards, 4 total tackles and 1 QB Hit.”
“We played Dixie County High School and won, 48-0. I played one half Receiver/Tight End/D-line/ and had 4 solo tackles for a loss and multiple solo tackles and assists in the first half. Our team record is now 6-0.”
“We played Waukegan High School on Friday. We won 52-8, I’ve played both left tackle and defensive end. I had 2 tackles and 3 QB hits. Our team is currently 6-0 and ranked 11th in Illinois.”
“We played Longview last night and unfortunately lost. Final score of 34-63. I played wide receiver and had 10 receptions for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns. We are 3-3 and 1-1 in district play.”
