Top 25 College Polls: Close, but no cigar … just yet!

Everyone has heard the expression, “Close but no cigar”.
Technically speaking, it means that a person almost accomplished what they were trying to do, but not quite. In other words, they were close to reaching their goal but fell short at the end.
The good news is twofold. First, contrary to the aforementioned definition, this is not the end. As a matter of fact, it is not even the halfway point of the 2024 football campaign.
Secondly, the Army Black Knights are currently 5-0 and many observers will tell you that this current 2024 Army team can take on any of the remaining teams on their schedule, including Notre Dame.
Oh, we forgot to mention what topic we are discussing when we say, close, but no cigar. We are referring to the recent Top 25 College Football Polls (Coaches Poll & AP) as of 10/6/24.
Let’s Take A Look …
Others Receiving Votes
USC (102) 3-2; Nebraska (68) 5-1; Army West Point (36) 5-0; Navy (26) 5-0; Colorado (16) 4-1; Arizona (12) 3-2; Kentucky (12) 3-2; UNLV (11) 4-1; Texas Tech (8) 5-1; Virginia (7) 4-1; Washington (5) 4-2; Liberty (5) 4-0; Vanderbilt (4) 3-2; Rutgers (3) 4-1; Arkansas (3) 4-2; Iowa (2) 3-2; Louisville (2) 3-2; Tulane (2) 4-2; Arizona State (1) 4-1; Syracuse (1) 4-1;
For the AP, the Army Black Knights did not break into the Top 25, but here are the list of programs receiving votes
Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.
