GBK Player Feature: LB Andon Thomas

Offer: Free Trial until Thanksgiving (11/28/24)
Promo Code: BROTHERHOOD2024
Offer Valid Through 10/8/24
New Subscribers: CLICK HERE and enter the promo code: BROTHERHOOD2024
THEN ...
Thomas was recruited from Liberty Hill, TX by Mike Viti and Courtney Braswell in 2021. He received a rating of 5.2 from Rivals as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
Thomas entered West Point direct in 2022 and appeared in one game against UMass in his plebe season.
He appeared in 5 games with 6 snaps on defense in 2023 but did not record any statistics.
NOW…
He moved into the starting lineup at the beginning of this season and has started all 5 games at ILB and has played 203 defensive snaps so far this year.
Thomas currently leads the team in total tackles with 32, including one assisted TFL. He also has 1 career INT and a Pass Breakup.
Through games as of October 05, 2024, the Army Black Knights are currently ranked 9th in the nation in Total Defense and Thomas has played a significant role in bringing 'D' to that level.
GBK Analysis
The 6-foot-0, 222-pound Thomas is a very good football player. He can process hard-to-read schemes quickly.
In addition, the Will Linebacker can run and cover. Add to that, he is tackling ball carriers at a high success rate. Just watching him play, and the vibe from other players, he is an outstanding leader and he's tough like you want your linebackers to be.
From our perspective, the Black Knights would not be in the top ten defensively without him and what he brings to the table.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel