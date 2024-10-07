GBK Player Feature: LB Andon Thomas

Offer: Free Trial until Thanksgiving (11/28/24) Promo Code: BROTHERHOOD2024 Offer Valid Through 10/8/24 New Subscribers: CLICK HERE and enter the promo code: BROTHERHOOD2024

THEN ...

Thomas was recruited from Liberty Hill, TX by Mike Viti and Courtney Braswell in 2021. He received a rating of 5.2 from Rivals as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.





Thomas entered West Point direct in 2022 and appeared in one game against UMass in his plebe season. He appeared in 5 games with 6 snaps on defense in 2023 but did not record any statistics.

NOW…

He moved into the starting lineup at the beginning of this season and has started all 5 games at ILB and has played 203 defensive snaps so far this year.

Thomas currently leads the team in total tackles with 32, including one assisted TFL. He also has 1 career INT and a Pass Breakup.

Through games as of October 05, 2024, the Army Black Knights are currently ranked 9th in the nation in Total Defense and Thomas has played a significant role in bringing 'D' to that level.

GBK Analysis