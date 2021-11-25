 GoBlackKnights - From GBK - Happy Thanksgiving To All
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-25 02:00:00 -0600') }} football

From GBK - Happy Thanksgiving To All

GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

The very essence of Thanksgiving is to be thankful for all of the blessings.

"Thanksgiving Day comes, by statute, once a year; to the honest man it comes as frequently as the heart of gratitude will allow."-Edward Sandford Martin

"Thanksgiving Day is a jewel, to set in the hearts of honest men; but be careful that you do not take the day, and leave out the gratitude."-E.P. Powell

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."-John Fitzgerald Kennedy

GoBlackKnights.com would like to wish all of the Army faithful, especially those that are part of this venue, your families, the players, coaches, along with the men & women of the Armed Forces around the world a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING.


Special Thanks To The 2021 Army Football Senior Class

DL and Captain, Nolan Cockrill
Cade Barnard

Chris Cameron

Wilson Catoe

Nolan Cockrill

Cedrick Cunningham

Ryan Duran

Sean Eckert

Zach Harding

Brooks Hosea

Kam Holloway

AJ Howard

Caleb John

Noah Knapp

Mason Kolinchak

Jabari Laws

Julian McDuffie

Malkelm Morrison

Jalen Moy

Tavores Pearson

Markens Pierre

Dean Powell

Michael Roberts

Arik Smith

Brandon Walters

Zack Ward

Kemonte Yow

