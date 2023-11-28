It is countdown time to the upcoming December 9th Army-Navy game. As such, GBK will bring you coverage from a variety of different angles, because there are many roads that lead to this classic game surrounding this historic rivalry between these two academies.

One of our first features is one that is familiar with fans who follow Army football via GoBlackKnights.com and that is what we call, ‘Parents’ Perspective’ … which have historically covered a number of different topics, as you note, that navigating West Point as a parent can be almost as challenging as doing so as a cadet.

Enough said, let’s see what GBK’s Joe Iacono has in store with the Roundtable as he is joined by the following guests/parents:

• Jim and Sharon Ciarlo (Senior & Captain - LB, Jimmy Ciarlo)

• Jimmie & Rosetta Powell (Senior - OLB, Jackson Powell)

• Ann Henry (Senior - OL, Sam Barczak)

• Tom & Erin Small (Freshman - Center, Brady Small)

• Emmanuel Udoh & Kathryn Gilliam (Freshman - RB, Kanye Udoh)