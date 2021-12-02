Fullback commit Hunter Roddy reflects on his OV to West Point
The scene on November 20th was the fact it was the last home game (vs. UMass) at Michie Stadium for the Army Black Knights’ senior class.For fullback commit Hunter Roddy, it was another step closer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news