WEST POINT, N.Y. – Senior Tommy Funk of the Army West Point men's basketball team was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District Second Team on Monday afternoon.

Funk becomes the first cadet to receive the postseason honor since Tanner Plomb '16 earned second team recognition following the 2015-16 campaign. Funk is additionally one of six Patriot League players this season to be named to an all-district 13 squad.

It was a historic final year filled with milestones for Funk as the senior point guard broke Patriot League and program records en route to leading the Black Knights to their highest win total since the 2015-16 season. The Warrington, Pa., native upped his scoring game and averaged a career-best 17.5 points per contest. He led the team in scoring and finished third in the league.

The two-time team captain set new career marks in scoring, rebounding and assists on his way to being named an All-Patriot First Team performer. Funk showcased his vision at the point guard position by handing out a league and program-best 212 assists for a 7.1 average, which was good for seventh in the nation.

He not only broke the single-season record, but additionally became the first player in league history to eclipse 700 career helpers as he finished his four-year career with 728. His ability to dish out assists while taking care of the basketball is what set him apart as he carried a league-best 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

After playing and starting in all 124 games for the Black Knights, Funk closed out his time as a Black Knight ranked first in career and single-season assists, eighth in career points and seventh in career steals.