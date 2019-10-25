News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK 2019 Army Football Mid-Season Report Card

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer

Last Saturday’s Army-Georgia State game was the 7th of 13 games on the Black Knights’ schedule, marking the midway point in the season; so it’s time for GoBlackKnights.com's Mid Season Report Card....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}