News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 07:09:07 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK 2019 Upcoming Opponent Preview: San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans quarterback Nick Nash (16) runs the ball against Air Force Falcons
San Jose State Spartans quarterback Nick Nash (16) runs the ball against Air Force Falcons (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer

After losing two straight games on the road, the Black Knights return home to host the Spartans of San Jose State. When: 12pm EST, Saturday, October 26th at Michie Stadium, West Point, NY.Series Re...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}