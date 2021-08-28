GBK: 2021 Ring Ceremony Photo Gallery
To say that this is a busy weekend for the senior class of the Army football team would be an understatement.
This group is coming off of their Ring Ceremony on Friday, followed by Saturday’s scrimmage and this evening’s Banquet.
But take a step back and take a look at some of Ring Ceremony moments of the Army Black Knights, their family and friends, who were on hand.
Stay-Tuned for more of our West Point Ring Weekend Coverage
