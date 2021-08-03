GBK Coach Speaks: Paro predicts that Isaiah West will be an impact player
Following his two visits to the United States Military Academy of West Point, where Isaiah West took in an unofficial and official visit, on July 28th the prospect out of Bethesda (MD) Georgetown P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news