GBK Commit Check-In: 2021 Safety Michael Cerniauskas
What has Baton Rouge (LA) Catholic High School product and Army Black Knights commit Michael Cerniauskas been up to this summer? GoBlackKnights.com caught up with the hard-hitting Rivals 2-star inc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news