Back on January 5th GBK’s Joe Iacono had his one-on-one with then-newly hired Army offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher for a Q&A segment.

Well, here we are in the latter part of July, whereby Thatcher has gone through the process of getting acclimated to the Black Knights’ program and vice versa, along with getting an inside look at the academy itself. Not to mention preparing his offensive personnel for the upcoming summer football training camp which is right around the corner, as Army fans anxiously await the unfolding of the newly implemented offense.

And make no mistake about it, there's a buzz around the program via the coaches and players surrounding the "new" offense.

There’s so much to discuss with the OC, so let’s get started.