GoBlackKnights - GBK: Former Army Players Chime-In on the A-N Rivalry: Josh McNary

GoBlackKnights.com Sideline Reporter Maddy Daugherty with Josh McNary (GoBlackKnights.com)

Josh McNary is right at the top of our list of Army players who were underrated before they arrived at West Point, but without question is an all-time great. He was not recruited by any team including Army West Point. He received an invitation to attend USMAPS and had to ask them if he would be allowed to play as a walk-on. He was encouraged to join the USMAPS team and the rest is history. McNary finished his career at West Point as Army's all-time leader all in sacks (28.0) and tackles for loss (49), while adding 195 tackles (117 solo), nine passes defensed, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He is the only player in school history to record two double-digit sack seasons, and also held school records for the most sacks in a single game (4.0) and a single season (12.5).

McNary doing what he does best .... beating offensive linemen to get to the quarterback (GoBlackKnights.com)

As a senior in 2010, McNary capped off his career by returning a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown in the Black Knights’ 16–14 victory over SMU in the Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl. McNary was one of five finalists for the 2010 Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the most-outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on. He was also on the preseason watch lists for the 2010 Lombardi and Nagurski awards, and was a semifinalist for the 2010 Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is presented to the nation's top defensive player. Following his senior year, McNary was honored with the 2011 East-West Shrine Game Pat Tillman Award, given to the player who best exemplifies character, intelligence, sportsmanship, and service. McNary graduated in 2011, served two plus years of active service, and on April 10, 2013 the Indianapolis Colts signed him to a free-agent contract and he was placed on the Reserve/Military List. On July 30, 2013 he was moved to the active roster. McNary appeared in 5 games with no starts in 2013, 15 games with 4 starts in 2014, and 13 games with 1 start in 2015 before being placed on the injured reserve list.

“Represent yourself in a way that you will be proud to look back on and leave it all on the field today,” he stated. “It’s hard to grasp the magnitude of this game as a player, but simply put, it’ll likely be the biggest stage of your life. Whether or not you see it now - West Point, the Black Knights, and the US Army, is your identity, and all the pride that you have and will accrue in these things will be put on display today. Make yourself proud. More importantly, do not fail your brother in uniform that depends on you. They need you to reach the team’s goal and you need them to be accountable too. Feed off of them and make it known, through your performance today, that you would never let them down.” — Army’s All-Time Sack Leader & Former Indianapolis Colts LB, Josh McNary, on what would say to Army players in the locker room prior to the game