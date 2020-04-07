Here is the entire press conference. Note that media asking questions were acknowledged by Ally Keirn, Army West Point Associate Director Athletic Communications.

Army Black Knights’ head football coach Jeff Monken held an online press conference with the media Tuesday morning to discuss how he and his program are handling the coronavirus pandemic and how it may affect college football this coming season.

• The abrupt end of the 2019-2020 winter/spring season was incomprehensibly painful for our cadet-athletes, coaches and staff.

• We are extremely proud of our teams who were chasing championships and celebrate the individual accomplishments of our Firstie class who unknowingly completed their final competition as college athletes.

• We remain singularly focused on the role our Division I athletics program plays in shaping the Corps of Cadets into world-class commissioned officers in the United States Army.

• Our cadet-athletes are resilient and truly understand that “Winning Matters”, not just as college athletes, but as commissioned officers leading the greatest Army in the world.