GBK: Friday Army Football Fan Participation #FAFFP
The Army football fanbase is a very unique one compared to the majority of college football programs.
All you have to do is look at the student body at the United States Military Academy at West Point, who are the Corp of Cadets and that speaks volumes on so many levels. Of course, this group is much smaller than most student sections attending most college games because of the limited enrollment into the academy ... but they are just as “pumped up” during games, if not more so than other student bodies across the nation.
That is one component of game day at West Point for the Army Black Knights. However, if you have ever been to campus on game day, there are so many other activities to take in, be part of or create your own (e.g., tailgating).
So, we thought today (one day prior to the Black Knights hosting UMass), we would ask the Army fan base to chime in on what game day is like for them. That could include the Good, Bad & Ugly.
So to get you started (feel free to create your own thoughts), here are a few questions you might feel comfortable in answering on this thread
By the way, to answer on our Non-Premium message board (Click Here) and for our Premium - The 12th Knight message board (Click Here)
- Are you a student, season ticket holder or individual ticket buyer?
- Are you Alumni, Parent of Cadet or General Fan?
- What is the GREATEST moment that you have experienced as a Army football fan at Michie Stadium?
- What is the GREATEST moment that you have experienced as a Army football fan in general?
- What is the Worse or Most Disappointing moment that you have experienced as a Army football fan in general?
- Using your own words, how would you classify your game-day experience at West Point?
- What would you add and/or takeaway to improve the game-day experience at West Point?
- What do you like most about this year’s Black Knights team
- If you were Head Coach Jeff Monken, what would you do the same and differently regarding the 2019 Black Knights team/program?
As a fan, please add in any other comments or thoughts