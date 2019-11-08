The Army football fanbase is a very unique one compared to the majority of college football programs.

All you have to do is look at the student body at the United States Military Academy at West Point, who are the Corp of Cadets and that speaks volumes on so many levels. Of course, this group is much smaller than most student sections attending most college games because of the limited enrollment into the academy ... but they are just as “pumped up” during games, if not more so than other student bodies across the nation.

That is one component of game day at West Point for the Army Black Knights. However, if you have ever been to campus on game day, there are so many other activities to take in, be part of or create your own (e.g., tailgating).

So, we thought today (one day prior to the Black Knights hosting UMass), we would ask the Army fan base to chime in on what game day is like for them. That could include the Good, Bad & Ugly.

So to get you started (feel free to create your own thoughts), here are a few questions you might feel comfortable in answering on this thread