With the upcoming graduation of Jimmy Ciarlo, soon-to-be senior r OLB (Apache) Chance Keith will get his opportunity to step in at the Apache spot, but there is plenty of competition as GBK Sr. Analyst Gordon Larson pointed out in his ‘Looking Forward Series - Linebackers’.

Keith, who is a member of the Black Knights 2021 recruiting class, where he was a direct admit could easily be described as a cerebral player. The product of Biloxi (MS) came into the program as a cornerback but was moved to Apache spot after his freshman season.

Keith is bigger than most of the Black Knights corners, so his size at the Apache spot isn't a problem.

In Army's 3-4-4 defense, the OLB's can be smaller/faster or bigger/stronger. The Dogs' roles are bigger and Apache is faster.

So after today’s practice, GBK had an opportunity to chat with the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder relative to spring ball, defensive competition and the upcoming season.