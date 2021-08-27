GBK: One-on-One with Senior WR, Michael Roberts

Senior wide receiver and former Rivals 3-star performer Michael Roberts continues to be an integral part of the Army ‘O’, along with his leadership.

The veteran out of Charolette, North Carolina is returning with 326 snaps in 10 games and a PFF rating of 70.3 in 2020. This will be Roberts’ fourth year playing receiver for the Black Knights with 615 total snaps. He was #2 in receptions last season with 7 catches for 105 yards, and he was 5th in receptions in 2019 with 5 catches for 43 yards.

GBK had an opportunity to chat with the Wide Receiver after yesterday’s practice. Let’s hear what Roberts had to say.