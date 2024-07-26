PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

GBK Photo Gallery: Knight Vision Recruiting Weekend (7/26)

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
WR prospect Matthew Perkins (left) with family
Related GBK Article:

Black Knights are gearing up for a massive recruiting weekend (7/25)

As we pointed out yesterday … today (7/26) is the start of what is a huge recruiting weekend for the Army Black Knights.

It is worth mentioning again, the Black Knights are ready to hit the ground running this weekend as Jeff Monken and the staff are set to welcome several of the program's top 2025 commitments back to campus for one last visit ahead of their senior seasons.

As such, the day is getting started and we will be updating the respective GBK Photo Gallery throughout the day as the prospects begin today's Army Football/West Point unofficial visit and journey.


