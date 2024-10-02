PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
GBK Player Feature: DL, Kody Harris-Miller

Army DL, Kody Harris-Miller
Army DL, Kody Harris-Miller (GoBlackKnights.com)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

There is little doubt that the Army defense is doing less bending and more breaking (of the opponents' offensive success). As Black Knights Head Coach pointed out in yesterday’s Weekly Press Conference, the ‘D’ is holding their own and the D-Line has played a major part.

One of the defensive line members that Coach Monken was referencing is Kody Harris-Miller, the latest member of the 2024 team that we are featuring here on GBK. The upcoming 6-foot-1, 301-pound sophomore has gone from 3rd string to 1st string.

Table Name

Scoring Defense

#6 in FBS

10.5 points per game

Total Defense

#12 in FBS

258.3 YPG

Rushing Defense

#5 in FBS

62.5 YPG

Passing Yards Allowed

#50 in FBS

195.8 YPG

Red Zone Defense

#1

---

4th Down Conv% Defense

#20

.300

First Downs Def

#11

62

Team Passing Eff Defense

#41

117.9

Passes Intercepted

#18T

6

Turnovers Gained

#62

6

Red Zone Defense

#1

.375 opponent scoring

THEN ...

Kody Harris-Miller was recruited by John Loose out of Middletown, DE in 2021. Rivals listed him at 6’2” and 280 pounds with a 5.2 Rivals rating as an Offensive Center at the time.

He spent a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2023, turning down offers from Air Force and Navy. We don’t know when he was moved to the defensive line, but he was listed as a DL on the 2023 roster. He did not see the playing field as a plebe.


NOW ...

He played 12 snaps in reserve against Lehigh at the start of this season, and then moved into the starting lineup for the next three games, playing 26 snaps vs FAU, 12 against Rice and 17 against Temple. He has registered 8 total tackles so far, including 1 TFL, and he was credited with a QB Hurry in the Temple game.

Currently, Kody tips the scales at 300 pounds and pushes the opponents’ pocket vs pass.

Attributes

One of the most notable attributes surrounding his play is that he demands double teams vs the run. There is little doubt that Harris makes a difference when he's in the game.

As such, his play has allowed the staff to move Kyle Lewis from tackle to end.

