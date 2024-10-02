Advertisement

There is little doubt that the Army defense is doing less bending and more breaking (of the opponents' offensive success). As Black Knights Head Coach pointed out in yesterday’s Weekly Press Conference, the ‘D’ is holding their own and the D-Line has played a major part.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2NyeUxkQXctZHZBP3Q9Mz93bW9kZT10cmFuc3BhcmVudCc+ PC9pZnJhbWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

One of the defensive line members that Coach Monken was referencing is Kody Harris-Miller, the latest member of the 2024 team that we are featuring here on GBK. The upcoming 6-foot-1, 301-pound sophomore has gone from 3rd string to 1st string.

Table Name Scoring Defense #6 in FBS 10.5 points per game Total Defense #12 in FBS 258.3 YPG Rushing Defense #5 in FBS 62.5 YPG Passing Yards Allowed #50 in FBS 195.8 YPG Red Zone Defense #1 --- 4th Down Conv% Defense #20 .300 First Downs Def #11 62 Team Passing Eff Defense #41 117.9 Passes Intercepted #18T 6 Turnovers Gained #62 6 Red Zone Defense #1 .375 opponent scoring

THEN ...

Kody Harris-Miller was recruited by John Loose out of Middletown, DE in 2021. Rivals listed him at 6’2” and 280 pounds with a 5.2 Rivals rating as an Offensive Center at the time.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIEdCSyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvQXJteUZvb3RiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQXJteUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBDb21taXRtZW50IEFsZXJ0IPCf mqg8YnI+PGJyPkRUIEtvZHkgSGFycmlzIG1ha2VzIGEgSnVseSA0dGggY29t bWl0bWVudCB0byB0aGUgQXJteSBCbGFjayBLbmlnaHRzPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nb2Js YWNra25pZ2h0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29CbGFja0tuaWdo dHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9H b0FybXlCZWF0TmF2eT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvQXJteUJlYXROYXZ5PC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPkNvbWUgSW5zaWRlIEZv ciBUaGUgTGF0ZXN0OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRkhiN2k2VnE5 bCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZIYjdpNlZxOWw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9oQjNjYjJxSzE3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaEIzY2IycUsx NzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyAjR29CbGFja0tuaWdodHMgKEBnb2JsYWNra25p Z2h0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nb2JsYWNra25p Z2h0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQxMTcxODExMzE3MTg0MTAyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

He spent a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2023, turning down offers from Air Force and Navy. We don’t know when he was moved to the defensive line, but he was listed as a DL on the 2023 roster. He did not see the playing field as a plebe.



NOW ...

He played 12 snaps in reserve against Lehigh at the start of this season, and then moved into the starting lineup for the next three games, playing 26 snaps vs FAU, 12 against Rice and 17 against Temple. He has registered 8 total tackles so far, including 1 TFL, and he was credited with a QB Hurry in the Temple game. Currently, Kody tips the scales at 300 pounds and pushes the opponents’ pocket vs pass.

Attributes