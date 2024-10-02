GBK Player Feature: DL, Kody Harris-Miller
There is little doubt that the Army defense is doing less bending and more breaking (of the opponents' offensive success). As Black Knights Head Coach pointed out in yesterday’s Weekly Press Conference, the ‘D’ is holding their own and the D-Line has played a major part.
One of the defensive line members that Coach Monken was referencing is Kody Harris-Miller, the latest member of the 2024 team that we are featuring here on GBK. The upcoming 6-foot-1, 301-pound sophomore has gone from 3rd string to 1st string.
|
Scoring Defense
|
#6 in FBS
|
10.5 points per game
|
Total Defense
|
#12 in FBS
|
258.3 YPG
|
Rushing Defense
|
#5 in FBS
|
62.5 YPG
|
Passing Yards Allowed
|
#50 in FBS
|
195.8 YPG
|
Red Zone Defense
|
#1
|
---
|
4th Down Conv% Defense
|
#20
|
.300
|
First Downs Def
|
#11
|
62
|
Team Passing Eff Defense
|
#41
|
117.9
|
Passes Intercepted
|
#18T
|
6
|
Turnovers Gained
|
#62
|
6
|
Red Zone Defense
|
#1
|
.375 opponent scoring
THEN ...
Kody Harris-Miller was recruited by John Loose out of Middletown, DE in 2021. Rivals listed him at 6’2” and 280 pounds with a 5.2 Rivals rating as an Offensive Center at the time.
He spent a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2023, turning down offers from Air Force and Navy. We don’t know when he was moved to the defensive line, but he was listed as a DL on the 2023 roster. He did not see the playing field as a plebe.
NOW ...
He played 12 snaps in reserve against Lehigh at the start of this season, and then moved into the starting lineup for the next three games, playing 26 snaps vs FAU, 12 against Rice and 17 against Temple. He has registered 8 total tackles so far, including 1 TFL, and he was credited with a QB Hurry in the Temple game.
Currently, Kody tips the scales at 300 pounds and pushes the opponents’ pocket vs pass.
Attributes
One of the most notable attributes surrounding his play is that he demands double teams vs the run. There is little doubt that Harris makes a difference when he's in the game.
As such, his play has allowed the staff to move Kyle Lewis from tackle to end.
