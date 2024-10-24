GBK Player Feature: LB Eric Ford

Advertisement

in other news

OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win

OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win

Army Game Day Visit: OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment in Michie Stadium after the Army win

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit

2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit

The last time that Ethan Bradshaw was on the campus of West Point came during his July Junior Day visit. 

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28

No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28

Army remain undefeated (7-0) as they take down ECU, 45-28. Come inside GoBlackKnights.com for more

 • GoBlackKnights.com
GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-East Carolina (10/19)

GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-East Carolina (10/19)

It's Showtime Fans as No. 23 ranked Army hosts East Carolina. Join In On The Chatter ... All Day Long!

 • GoBlackKnights.com
DB Shemar McNair commits to the No. 23 Army Black Knights

DB Shemar McNair commits to the No. 23 Army Black Knights

More inside GBK, including highlights on this talented DB's commitment to the 23rd ranked Army Black Knights

 • A.M. Allan

in other news

OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win

OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win

Army Game Day Visit: OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment in Michie Stadium after the Army win

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit

2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit

The last time that Ethan Bradshaw was on the campus of West Point came during his July Junior Day visit. 

Premium content
 • A.M. Allan
No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28

No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28

Army remain undefeated (7-0) as they take down ECU, 45-28. Come inside GoBlackKnights.com for more

 • GoBlackKnights.com
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
GBK Player Feature: LB Eric Ford
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS