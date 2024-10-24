GBK Player Feature: LB Eric Ford

in other news
Army Game Day Visit: OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment in Michie Stadium after the Army win
2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit
The last time that Ethan Bradshaw was on the campus of West Point came during his July Junior Day visit.
No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28
Army remain undefeated (7-0) as they take down ECU, 45-28. Come inside GoBlackKnights.com for more
GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-East Carolina (10/19)
It's Showtime Fans as No. 23 ranked Army hosts East Carolina. Join In On The Chatter ... All Day Long!
DB Shemar McNair commits to the No. 23 Army Black Knights
More inside GBK, including highlights on this talented DB's commitment to the 23rd ranked Army Black Knights
