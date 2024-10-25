GBK Player Feature: NB Chance Keith

in other news
Monday Morning Quarterback: Army-East Carolina
Come inside GBK for this morning's edition as we break down No. 23 Army's win over ECU
Week 9: The Army Black Knights are No. 23 in both polls
As the college season closed out Week 9, the Army Blacks are No. 23 ranking in both the AP and Coaches
OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win
Army Game Day Visit: OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment in Michie Stadium after the Army win
2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit
The last time that Ethan Bradshaw was on the campus of West Point came during his July Junior Day visit.
No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28
Army remain undefeated (7-0) as they take down ECU, 45-28. Come inside GoBlackKnights.com for more
