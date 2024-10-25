Advertisement

Monday Morning Quarterback: Army-East Carolina

Monday Morning Quarterback: Army-East Carolina

Come inside GBK for this morning's edition as we break down No. 23 Army's win over ECU

 • Gordon Larson
Week 9: The Army Black Knights are No. 23 in both polls

Week 9: The Army Black Knights are No. 23 in both polls

As the college season closed out Week 9, the Army Blacks are No. 23 ranking in both the AP and Coaches

 • GoBlackKnights.com
OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win

OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win

Army Game Day Visit: OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment in Michie Stadium after the Army win

 • A.M. Allan
2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit

2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit

The last time that Ethan Bradshaw was on the campus of West Point came during his July Junior Day visit. 

 • A.M. Allan
No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28

No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28

Army remain undefeated (7-0) as they take down ECU, 45-28. Come inside GoBlackKnights.com for more

Published Oct 25, 2024
GBK Player Feature: NB Chance Keith
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
