GBK Player Feature: RB Kanye Udoh

Kayne Udoh was recruited from St Augustine HS in Mays Landing, NJ in 2022. He was a Rivals 3-Star running back with a rating of 5.5 and had offers from 11 FBS programs including Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse, Nebraska, and Maryland.

This 2024 football campaign he has started all 5 games and has played 154 of the 306 offensive snaps. He has carried the ball 57 times for 434 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns, including a career-high 137 yards with touchdowns of 61 and 63 yards against Tulsa this past Saturday.

In his frosh season, Kanye appeared in 10 games with 5 starts as a plebe. He carried the ball 99 times for 524 yards, finishing second on the team in rushing. He was named ECAC Division 1 FBS Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on Phil Steele’s All-Independent Second Team.

Good News: For Army fans is that Kanye is getting better as a complete player. His blocking has significantly improved in the run-and-pass game. He had a critical block that was a pre-snap read on a corner blitz for the first TD pass against Tulsa.

You could tell that the talented running back was just as excited about that play as he was about his long TD runs … which was awesome to see and a great sign of his maturity.

The former Rivals 3-Star product, who is out of the Garden State, has greatly improved his fundamentals on mesh plays in the option game. In addition, he has greatly improved his understanding of the scheme and O-line blocking which has made him more effective as a runner.

Bad News: Well, that is pointed to opposing defensive coordinators who are only beginning to see what this young man can do on the field and he has 2 1/2 more seasons that he will be doing so in the Black & Gold of Army.

If you ask around and we have as well as spoken to Udoh … he is a great kid, a great teammate, very coachable, and has improved in all areas.