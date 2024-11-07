GBK Player Feature: Safety Casey Larkin

in other news
Week 11: Army moves in the AP & Coaches Polls to No. 18 & 19, respectively
Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and the Army Black Knights make a move upward
Minus Daily: Army's 'D' & RB Kanye Udoh step up in 20-3 win over Air Force
The #21 Black Knights found themselves in their first real battle of the season, but prevailed, 20-3 over Air Force
GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-Air Force (11/12)
It's Showtime as the #21 Army Black Knights host Air Force. Come inside GBK & join other fans for game-time chatter
DB Tyquawn Murphy joins the Black Knights 2025 Recruiting Class
The Black Knights have just picked up another quality defensive commit in defensive back Tyquawn Murphy.
Army hosting big recruiting weekend vs Air Force
The 21st ranked Army Black Knights are ready for a massive recruiting weekend as the Black Knights are at home at West
in other news
Week 11: Army moves in the AP & Coaches Polls to No. 18 & 19, respectively
Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and the Army Black Knights make a move upward
Minus Daily: Army's 'D' & RB Kanye Udoh step up in 20-3 win over Air Force
The #21 Black Knights found themselves in their first real battle of the season, but prevailed, 20-3 over Air Force
GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-Air Force (11/12)
It's Showtime as the #21 Army Black Knights host Air Force. Come inside GBK & join other fans for game-time chatter
- S
- OLB
- WR
- SDE
- OT
- RB
- OL
- ATH
- ILB
- RB