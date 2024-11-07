Advertisement

Week 11: Army moves in the AP & Coaches Polls to No. 18 & 19, respectively

Week 11: Army moves in the AP & Coaches Polls to No. 18 & 19, respectively

Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and the Army Black Knights make a move upward

 • GoBlackKnights.com
Minus Daily: Army's 'D' & RB Kanye Udoh step up in 20-3 win over Air Force

Minus Daily: Army's 'D' & RB Kanye Udoh step up in 20-3 win over Air Force

The #21 Black Knights found themselves in their first real battle of the season, but prevailed, 20-3 over Air Force

 • GoBlackKnights.com
GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-Air Force (11/12)

GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-Air Force (11/12)

It's Showtime as the #21 Army Black Knights host Air Force. Come inside GBK & join other fans for game-time chatter

 • GoBlackKnights.com
DB Tyquawn Murphy joins the Black Knights 2025 Recruiting Class

DB Tyquawn Murphy joins the Black Knights 2025 Recruiting Class

The Black Knights have just picked up another quality defensive commit in defensive back Tyquawn Murphy.

 • A.M. Allan
Army hosting big recruiting weekend vs Air Force

Army hosting big recruiting weekend vs Air Force

The 21st ranked Army Black Knights are ready for a massive recruiting weekend as the Black Knights are at home at West

 • A.M. Allan

Published Nov 7, 2024
GBK Player Feature: Safety Casey Larkin
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Army
