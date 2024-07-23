GBK Podcast: Host Joe Iacono & AAC Media Day (7/23)
If you take a look at the ‘X’ (aka Twitter), the pinned post via The American Conference Twitter page provides you with a projected visual of what the group of teams that make up the conference hope to achieve in 2024.
“There’s only one way to greatness. That's The American Way.”
Yesterday was Media Day for the conference, as every team, their head coach, and selected players were in attendance.
For the Army Black Knights, you had Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with team captains, Bryson Daily and Max DiDomenico at the event that took place in Arlington, Texas.
GBK Joe Iacono was locked in on Monken’s time on the podium and provided his analysis of what the Army football mentor had to share.
This event marks an important milestone for Army football, as it's likely one of their first official appearances as a member of the American Athletic Conference. The AAC is clearly trying to establish a strong brand identity with its "American Way" slogan.
Of course, Army fans have some open-ended questions as noted often on The 12th Knight premium message board.
Some potential topics might have included:
• Army's transition to the AAC
• Expectations for the upcoming season
• Key players to watch
• How Army's unique style of play might impact the conference
Well, let’s hear what Joe has to say as he summarizes Coach Monken’s media time from today.
Notable:
If you'd like to discuss Joe Iacono's analysis of Monken's comments or any other aspects of Army's participation in the AAC Media Day, please feel free to share more details (CLICK HERE). As always, GBK is happy to help break down the intel and/or discuss its implications for the upcoming season.
