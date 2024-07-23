If you take a look at the ‘X’ (aka Twitter), the pinned post via The American Conference Twitter page provides you with a projected visual of what the group of teams that make up the conference hope to achieve in 2024.

“There’s only one way to greatness. That's The American Way.”

Yesterday was Media Day for the conference, as every team, their head coach, and selected players were in attendance.

For the Army Black Knights, you had Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with team captains, Bryson Daily and Max DiDomenico at the event that took place in Arlington, Texas.



