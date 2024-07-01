Safety prospect Emrhe Pray’s recent official visit to West Point netted the Army Black Knights program perhaps more than any of us expected.

The known fact was that the 6-foot-1, 190 pound safety can play the game … of course that is why the Army coaching staff had offered Pray.

He's an athletic and fast Safety ,who can play Apache/Nickel in Army’s 3-4 defense. He’s really smart and an instinctive player, which is why he had two picks for TD's and 6 blocked punts.

The added bonus if you will, is Pray’s father, who provided the Army fan base, along with so many other ears when he tweeted out his assessment of his experience, along with his son’s OV experience … all of which captivated listeners.

However, the priority of this article is Pray himself, as the newest member of the Black Knights’ 2025 recruiting class chatted with GBK’s Joe Iacono.

Let’s check out this one-on-one …