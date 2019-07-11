GBK: Position Battles in Training Camp - Offense Edition
Yes, the Army Black Knights finished the 2018 ranked 19th in the nation, with many college football analysts projecting this year’s team to also be a Top 25 program.If you were to ask Black Knights...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news