News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 06:59:01 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK: Position Battles in Training Camp - Offense Edition

U0kj4p9me6h2nxnpgb8p
2018 College football Coach of Year and Army Black Knights' Head Coach Jeff Monken
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer

Yes, the Army Black Knights finished the 2018 ranked 19th in the nation, with many college football analysts projecting this year’s team to also be a Top 25 program.If you were to ask Black Knights...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}