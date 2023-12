A.M. Allan here once again and yesterday, I had to delay my turn-it-over moment to GBK Analyst, Joe Iacono for his recap and summary, which typically takes place directly after any and all Army football game.

But, due to the media demand, it was decided that Joe would join the post-game press conference and his recap would be forthcoming today.

Well, Sunday is here and so is Joe and his final 2023 Black Knights football season recap.