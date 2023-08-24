Senior cornerback and former Rivals 3-star prospect Cam Jones is one of the Black Knights' defensive mainstays for sure.

His resume speaks for itself, and he will bring tons of experience into the 2023 campaign, that kicks off on September 2nd on the road versus ULM.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder has appeared in 34 games with 15 starts in 4 years at West Point. Jones has been hampered by injuries for most of his career, but he played 9 games with 7 starts and 373 snaps in 2022. He posted 29 Total Tackles, 1 Interception and 3 Passes Defended.

Although Jones and Jabari Moore are the starters ... Bo Nicolas-Paul could easily step in, which means there is quality depth at the cornerback spots.

Jones has been steady this camp. He is an experienced veteran who understands how to prepare.If you ask around the program from the likes of DC Nate Woody or CB Coach Daryl Dixon, they expect him to always be in position and not be fooled by any route or formation, and play with a clear mind.

From where we sit, Jones is one of the unnoticed guys that hold this defense together. If he doesn't show up on your screen that means he's covering people and not getting beat deep. He's an integral part of the Black Knights' defense - being able to stop teams and get off the field.

GBK's Joe Iacono caught up with the senior cornerback after today's practice. Let's catch up with that one-on-one conversation.