We have seen this story roll about on several occasions within the Army football program. Players like former Black Knights Jon Rhattigan, who is currently with the Seattle Seahawks, he had to wait his time to break into the starting lineup, which occurred during his senior year. However, that is completely contrary to what college football is today.

Meaning … if a player doesn’t see the field at the beginning of his college football career, it is Exit Stage Right, and he is headed right to the transfer portal.

In the case of former Rival 3-Star prospect and senior OLB (Dog) Jackson Powell, he received his first collegiate start last Saturday versus Delaware State and will be in the starting lineup on Friday as the Black Knights head to San Antonio, Texas to take on a very talented UTSA Roadrunner team.

GBK had an opportunity to chat with Powell after Tuesday’s practice … let’s hear what he had to say.