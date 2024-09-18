Advertisement
Published Sep 18, 2024
GBK Post-Practice Video (9/17): QB Bryson Daily with GBK’s Joe Iacono
Joe Iacono
GBK Sr. Writer & Analyst

On Saturday, the Black Knights will enter their contest with the visiting Rice Owls leading the nation in rushing with an impressive 390 yards per game average.

And this of course is done by committee, which ranges from the backfield crew of Bryson Daily, Noah Short, Kanye Udoh, Hayden Reed, and a host of others.

P.S. The 2nd QB starter can also put the ball in the air, as noted by this impressive 44-yard play-action touchdown pass to a wide-open Casey Reynolds against Florida Atlantic.

Following Tuesday’s practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to chat one-on-one with quarterback and team co-captain, Daily.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

