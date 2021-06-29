 GoBlackKnights - GBK: Reception Day 2021
GBK: Reception Day 2021

Incoming LB Brett Gerena, girl friend, Amanda along with mother, Shayla and dad, Joe
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Here are the members (direct and from the USMAPS) of the Army Black Knights 2021 football recruiting class, who have made their way to the United States Military Academy at West Point for what is commonly known as Reception Day (aka R-Day). Needless to say there are variables that have occurred that this list change from our initial report back on May14th.

It should be noted that USMA R-Day is split over three days (26th, 27th ,and the 28th)

However, there is no doubt that Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff have assembled a top-tier recruiting class. For these young men, this is where the surreal becomes real or more specifically, where the transition from being a civilian to that of a new cadet candidate begins.

GBK’s List of Direct Admits

Shepherd Bowling

Jordan Burrell

Brandon Castro

Michael Cerniauskas

Blane Cleaver

Max DiDomenico

Simeon Evans

Trey Gronotte

Will Jeffcoat

Gregory Johnson

Danny Joiner

Chris Joines

Bill Katsigiannis

Chance Keith

Bo Kite

William Montesi

Trey Moore

Collin Morrison

Branson Owens (*)

Lincoln Parker

Cade Patton

Gary Phillips

Tyler Rafferty

LucRichard Rameau

Casey Reynolds

Matthew Rhodes

Matthew Robbins

Charles Rolenc

T.J. Rotello

Lucas Scott

(*) Direct admit, however does not have a Rivals.com football profile.


GBK’s List of USMAPS

Matthew Adoghe

Temon Birchett

Jeremiah Brooks

Logan Burks

Brian Burton

Adam Cash

David Crossan

Kalvyn Crummie

Bryson Daily

Walter Dickson

Gustavo Gallardo

Isaiah Gavin

Brett Gerena

Jon Horvath

David Hoyt

Christopher Hunter

Malik James

Kahleef Jimmison

Tyler Johnson

Bishop Johnson

Matthew Jordan

Kyle Lewis

Kaleb Luna

Andre Miller

Ahlon Mitchell

Raleigh Oxendine

Reynaldo Rosales

Cam Schurr

Cooper Smith

Trey Sofia

Miles Stewart

Terrell Taylor

Harrison Thomas

Laquan Veney

Camden Vining

Damon Washington

Eric Weeks

Ashlon Williams

Carol Williams

Karsonne Winters

Tommy Zitello


(*) USMAPS product, however does not have a Rivals.com football profile.

Just One Of Many Proud Parents

One of those many parent is Joe Gerena. Long story short, Joe is the dad of Brett, who is a 2020 linebacker prospect out of Tampa (FL) Jesuit High School, who last year was at USMAPS. For those non-Army football historians, Joe played quarterback at Army from 1997-2001 For his first 3-years he played under Coach Bob Sutton and his last season, it was under Coach Todd Berry. Needless to say, this R-Day was very unique for him.

“Driving through the Thayer Gate was surreal,” stated Joe. “To think that 24 years ago I was doing the exact same thing with my mother and father. Time definitely flies by fast. Standing on the field on Sunday evening thinking about that day where my classmates and I walked across the 50 yard into the visitors locker room to an echo of screaming and yelling will forever be entrenched in my memory. I could envision the same memory for Brett as he boarded the bus for Ike hall.”

“In regards to the family it was tough for sure leading up because Brett was so excited for this day to come. As the days and hours ticked away his mom, siblings and girlfriend soaked up every bit of him they could. This year was a little easier then last year reporting to the prep due to COVID and add to the fact that the start of the season is right around the corner before we know it we will be up here on 9-11-21 watching the first home football game and celebrating my 20 year reunion.”

“His mom has many memories of watching games at Michie and those memories definitely ease their anxieties today,” added the former QB and West Point Grad. “Brett is where he has wanted to be since he was a little boy. The moment he takes that field will be a fulfillment of his life long dream. While today was easy for me and harder on his mom and girlfriend. That day may be a little more emotional for me.”

