GBK: Reception Day 2021

However, there is no doubt that Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff have assembled a top-tier recruiting class. For these young men, this is where the surreal becomes real or more specifically, where the transition from being a civilian to that of a new cadet candidate begins.

Here are the members (direct and from the USMAPS) of the Army Black Knights 2021 football recruiting class, who have made their way to the United States Military Academy at West Point for what is commonly known as Reception Day (aka R-Day). Needless to say there are variables that have occurred that this list change from our initial report back on May14th.

One of those many parent is Joe Gerena. Long story short, Joe is the dad of Brett, who is a 2020 linebacker prospect out of Tampa (FL) Jesuit High School, who last year was at USMAPS. For those non-Army football historians, Joe played quarterback at Army from 1997-2001 For his first 3-years he played under Coach Bob Sutton and his last season, it was under Coach Todd Berry. Needless to say, this R-Day was very unique for him.

“Driving through the Thayer Gate was surreal,” stated Joe. “To think that 24 years ago I was doing the exact same thing with my mother and father. Time definitely flies by fast. Standing on the field on Sunday evening thinking about that day where my classmates and I walked across the 50 yard into the visitors locker room to an echo of screaming and yelling will forever be entrenched in my memory. I could envision the same memory for Brett as he boarded the bus for Ike hall.”

“In regards to the family it was tough for sure leading up because Brett was so excited for this day to come. As the days and hours ticked away his mom, siblings and girlfriend soaked up every bit of him they could. This year was a little easier then last year reporting to the prep due to COVID and add to the fact that the start of the season is right around the corner before we know it we will be up here on 9-11-21 watching the first home football game and celebrating my 20 year reunion.”

“His mom has many memories of watching games at Michie and those memories definitely ease their anxieties today,” added the former QB and West Point Grad. “Brett is where he has wanted to be since he was a little boy. The moment he takes that field will be a fulfillment of his life long dream. While today was easy for me and harder on his mom and girlfriend. That day may be a little more emotional for me.”