News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 08:49:03 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK Recruiting Update: Hot Army Football Targets

Bgdacjl6zfqbvwwhv1ue
Rivals 3-star LB Cal Haladay is a hot recruiting talent out of Pennsylvania
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

With Memorial Day 2019 now in the record books, it also means that summer is officially here and if you are a college football fan that follows college recruiting, you are now getting ready for som...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}