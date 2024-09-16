GBK Recruiting Update: Uncommitted Army Key 2025 Targets

in other news
How is GBK’s Iacono's 2024 Predictions Doing So Far and Looking Ahead?
Prior to the kick-off of the 2024 season, GBK’s Iacono looked into his crystal ball and provided us with his prediction
2025 OLB Christian Winston picks Army West Point over 13 other offers
The Black Knights have added another quality defender to their already impressive 2025 recruiting class
GBK Photo Gallery IV: Army-Florida Atlantic (9/7/24)
We close out last week’s Army win over FAU coverage with our weekly Monday Morning QB article, GBK Gallery IV
Monday Morning QB (Army- Florida Atlantic)
It had been nearly 20 years since the Black Knights won a game against a conference opponent.
GBK Photo Gallery III: Army’s win over FAU
Saturday’s 24-7 Army win over Florida Atlantic has many narratives that made this victory exciting for the program and
in other news
How is GBK’s Iacono's 2024 Predictions Doing So Far and Looking Ahead?
Prior to the kick-off of the 2024 season, GBK’s Iacono looked into his crystal ball and provided us with his prediction
2025 OLB Christian Winston picks Army West Point over 13 other offers
The Black Knights have added another quality defender to their already impressive 2025 recruiting class
GBK Photo Gallery IV: Army-Florida Atlantic (9/7/24)
We close out last week’s Army win over FAU coverage with our weekly Monday Morning QB article, GBK Gallery IV