Although it is often stated, ‘no rest for the weary’, we are taking the liberty to say that there is no rest for the 2-0 Army Black Knights, as they continued to put in the work this week, despite it being a bye week for the team.

They remained in prep mode, as they look forward to their next game on September 21st versus visiting Rice.

This week saw the team practice on Sunday, and Tuesday, walk-through on Wednesday, and practice again yesterday. It's somewhat similar to game week, but the team has Friday and Saturday off for players.

Needless to say, some of our weekly features (e.g., Behind Enemy Lines, etc.) were not part of this week’s GBK coverage, but there was still plenty to talk about.