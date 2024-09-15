Advertisement
Published Sep 15, 2024
Closing Out The Bye Week (9/15) with GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

If there has/is one consistent mission of GoBlackKnights.com, it is pretty straightforward…. That we continue to be the most comprehensive source for Army football & recruiting.

Based on fan feedback and the ongoing growth of subscribers and even non-subscribers to the GBK site, we are excited about where we are, but we know that there is much more that we can do to add value for the viewers.


Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Well, we are bringing you our ‘Close Out To Army’s Bye' feature, which is the GBK Podcast with guests/subscribers Steve Kreipe & John Bruellman, who join GBK Host, Joe Iacono.

Let’s listen/look in on what these West Point grads have to say.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

